News
Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
Close

Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit

Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit
2017 Cox Media Group

Car flips into ditch on I-4 near Kirkman exit

Orlando, Fla -  A dive team is searching a ditch along I-4 from which Orlando firefighters removed a car early Saturday, police said.

A car flipped into the ditch near the Kirkman Road exit.

Emergency services responded to the car around 8:15 a.m.

