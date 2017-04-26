Can you spot it? Herpetologist tweets shocking photo of hidden snake

In case you needed another reason to be excruciatingly aware when taking a walk through the woods, a tweet of a camouflaged Copperhead by Helen the Herpetologist may make your stomach turn.
Helen shares in her tweet that a colleague sent her the photo, challenging her to spot the brown, spotted venomous snake among a pile of leaves.
She, in turn, challenges her Twitter followers, writing, "Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: 'can you spot the snake?'"
Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy— Helen🐍👩🏼🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017
After roughly 24-hours of letting people look, stress and guess, Helen lent a hand by outlining the covert reptile for her audience.
"If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix," she writes, "Cute but venomous, so no touchy!"
If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o— Helen🐍👩🏼🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017
