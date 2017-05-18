Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
90°
H 90
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
90°
Clear
H 90° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 93° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Brush fire behind St. Cloud Elementary School evacuates students, officials say
Close

Brush fire behind St. Cloud Elementary School evacuates students, officials say

Brush fire behind St. Cloud Elementary School evacuates students, officials say
Brush fire reported behind St. Cloud Elementary School.

Brush fire behind St. Cloud Elementary School evacuates students, officials say

Updated:
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - 

A large brush fire was reported Thursday afternoon behind St. Cloud Elementary School.

Students have been evacuated and are safe, officials from the school district said. The children, faculty and staff have walked down to Peghorn Park, where they'll be dismissed.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. near the school at 2701 Budinger Ave. in St. Cloud, fire officials said.

>>> Track weather conditions near you

Parents have been asked by the school district to bring photo IDs when picking up children. Children will be released only to adults who are on the pickup lists.

Parents who need to talk to a school official because of the brush fire are asked to call the school district's community relations department at 407-870-4007.

Canoe Creek Road between 17th and Nolte Road is closed in both directions because of the fire, officials said.

Officials estimate the fire is 25 acres and 80 percent contained, officials said.

>>> Download free WFTV weather and news apps

This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates.

Watch video of the brush fire below:

Related

Brush fire reported behind St. Cloud Elementary School.
Close

Brush fire behind St. Cloud Elementary School evacuates students, officials say

Brush fire reported behind St. Cloud Elementary School.

Continuing brush fires pose threat to Central Florida wildlife, experts say
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • St. Cloud school evacuated after brush fire breaks out nearby
    St. Cloud school evacuated after brush fire breaks out nearby
    Students at St. Cloud Elementary were evacuated to nearby Peghorn Nature Park after a brush fire broke out near their school on Thursday afternoon. Fire trucks were seen on campus, with firefighters spraying water on a grove of trees to keep the fire from spreading to the school. Winds blew smoke for miles. By late afternoon, the fire was reported to be 80% contained after burning about 25 acres off Canoe Creek Road. No one was hurt as students were taken home by bus from the park. Parents also went to the park to pick up their children, according to Dana Schafer with Osceola County Schools. It’s not clear how the fire started, but conditions remain dry and hazardous for wild fires in Central Florida. 
  • ‘Time’ cover shows Russia taking over White House
    ‘Time’ cover shows Russia taking over White House
    Time Magazine published the cover of their next issue, a striking image showing Russian-inspired architecture in the process of taking over the White House. One could even argue it looks like the White House is turning into a Russian-type building. The issue doesn’t hit newsstands until May 29th, but ﻿Time﻿ has already published the cover story online.  As expected, it focuses on the investigation into supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. ﻿Time posted an animated version of the cover online.
  • AR-15 stolen in less than a minute in Deltona, suspects not caught
    AR-15 stolen in less than a minute in Deltona, suspects not caught
    Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are appealing to the public for helping finding two suspects who stole an AR-15 in less than a minute. Around 10:06 p.m. on May 4, two suspects entered a home at 1432 Hollyhock Street while the male resident had gone to walk his dog. The man’s girlfriend was inside asleep, and his 4 year-old son was in the living room. Detectives say the burglars motioned at the child to be quiet, then stole an AR-15.  One of the suspects was carrying a handgun. Take a look at the pictures and see if you can help detectives:
  • Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    At least one person died Thursday after being injured by a driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirmed. >> Read more trending news The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
  • All clear given after bomb threat to Macy’s at Mall at Millenia
    All clear given after bomb threat to Macy’s at Mall at Millenia
    ﻿Update 3:30 p.m.: ﻿The “all clear” was given and confirmed by the Orlando Police Department. ﻿Original story: The Orlando Police Department confirms Macy’s at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando was evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat. Sgt. Wanda Miglio confirmed via email: “All we have is there was a bomb threat to Macy's. Macy's is being evacuated.” News 96.5 WDBO reporter Gene Wexler communicated with a woman on Twitter who claimed to be on the scene.  She said Macy’s was evacuated and at least one fire truck was on scene: This is a developing story and will be updated.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.