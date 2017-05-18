A large brush fire was reported Thursday afternoon behind St. Cloud Elementary School.

Students have been evacuated and are safe, officials from the school district said. The children, faculty and staff have walked down to Peghorn Park, where they'll be dismissed.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. near the school at 2701 Budinger Ave. in St. Cloud, fire officials said.

Parents have been asked by the school district to bring photo IDs when picking up children. Children will be released only to adults who are on the pickup lists.

Parents who need to talk to a school official because of the brush fire are asked to call the school district's community relations department at 407-870-4007.

Canoe Creek Road between 17th and Nolte Road is closed in both directions because of the fire, officials said.

Officials estimate the fire is 25 acres and 80 percent contained, officials said.

Watch video of the brush fire below: