A Lake County home health care agency that was ordered to close its doors by Monday is still open.

BrightStar was ordered by the state to close after officials said the agency put patients in serious danger.

The facility, which is located on South Fifth Street in Leesburg, has been operating despite several orders from the state to close and Eyewitness News stories about the dangers found there.

Eyewitness News uncovered in February that workers at the facility were accused of treating patients without a doctor’s order, so the state issued an emergency order to halt care on patients.

An official with the state told Channel 9's Mike Manzoni that although the agency is open, it’s no longer treating patients.