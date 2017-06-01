A lawsuit has been filed against Bright Horizons Children’s Centers for not stopping a teacher from sexually abusing a 4-year-old, a lawyer said.

Jeff Herman filed the lawsuit Tuesday and plans to discuss the allegations at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Herman said Jayrico Hamilton sexually abused the child at the preschool center in Baldwin Park at 1700 Firehouse Lane in Orlando.

Herman accused Bright Horizons Children’s Center of knowing about Hamilton’s attraction to young boys and doing nothing to stop it.

Hamilton was hired by Bright Horizons Children’s Center in 2016, Herman said.

The lawyer also alleged the center was alerted about Hamilton’s behavior and that he had the potential to sexually abuse children, but that the center hired him anyway. The lawyer said a teacher assigned to Hamilton’s classroom raised concerns to the center’s director that Hamilton was “grooming” a male student for sexual abuse. The grooming involved children sitting on Hamilton’s lap, between his legs, and Hamilton had his hands on children’s chests and waists, Herman said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families began investigating Bright Horizons at Baldwin Park in May after allegations that Hamilton abused another child, the lawyer said.

Hamilton was fired and the center director was placed on administrative leave, the lawyer said.

The lawyer has also accused Bright Horizons of having a policy of paying for criminal and civil defense attorneys for teachers who are accused of sexually abusing students at its schools, Herman said. The attorney said that demonstrates a scheme of protecting itself and accused pedophiles.

