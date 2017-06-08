Listen Live
News
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey: ‘We can't wait for the next act of terrorism'
Updated:
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - 

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wants people with valid concealed carry permits to be ready at all times.

Ivey posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Facebook page that people can’t afford to sit back and wait for the next act of terrorism.

The sheriff told Channel 9’s Melonie Holt he knows this may be a controversial topic for some, but said, doing nothing or thinking it won’t happen, is not going to save your life. 

Watch: Sheriff Wayne Ivey discusses being gun prepared

“We're in a different time now. We are in a time where you have to be prepared to the first line of defense,” Ivey said. "We can't afford to sit back and wait for the next act of terrorism." 

Ivey said he's deeply concerned about senseless attacks taking place around the world targeting law abiding citizens. He said he wants citizens ready to "respond rather than react."

“The solution is if you're going to carry a gun, then go practice to save your life with it. If you're not someone who's comfortable carrying a gun, or don't believe you would be comfortable defending your life then look for an alternative solution,” Ivey said.

Ivey said that could be pepper spray, stun guns, or other weapons.

Ivey also encouraged residents to visit his website for the “4 A’s:” Awareness, Avoidance, Arm and Attack, as well as a course on self-defense through tactical shooting and decision making.

“I look at the job of law enforcement to prepare our citizens.  I want to give our citizens vital crime prevention information. In this case, life-saving information before they become a victim and not after,” Ivey said.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the video may create some controversy, but said the sheriff made a responsible public service announcement.

“He was very careful by saying, ‘If you have a weapons permit carry it at all times,’ because that’s consistent with the law,” Sheaffer said.

He said should someone decide to use the video as a defense, it’s unclear if that would work.

