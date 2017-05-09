White House fires FBI Director

FBI Director James Comey is fired. The word came from the White House today. According to a statement, President Trump acted on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

There's no word on who the interim director will be.

Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

“Now it is more clear than ever that we need an independent commission to get to the truth of Russia’s interference with our election,.” said Florida Senator Bill Nelson, who is in Washington this evening.

Comey had been a lightning rod for the past year or so, getting heat from both political parties. Democrats criticized him for not being forthcoming with information about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails during her time as Secretary of State. When he suggested no charges against Clinton, Republicans cried foul.

Then, shortly before the election, he told Congress that new Clinton emails had been found and were being investigated. Clinton partially blames Comey for her loss on election night.

Just last week, Comey told a Senate panel that he had no regrets for that decision. Even so, he said he felt "mildly nauseous" at the thought that he influenced the outcome of the vote.