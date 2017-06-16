Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 83
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 83° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 89° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Breaking News
Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'
Close

Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'

Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on his executive order that aims to expand apprenticeships to train people for millions of unfilled skilled jobs. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/GettyImages

Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Friday that he is under investigation for firing former FBI director James Comey.

>> Read more trending news

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Witch hunt.”

It was not immediately clear who he was referring to by “the man who told me to fire the FBI director.”

An unidentified source confirmed to Fox News that the president was referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his tweet. Rosenstein last month appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election.

Trump’s Friday morning tweet is the first explicit statement by Trump confirming that Mueller is investigating allegations that the president’s firing of Comey last month was an attempt to obstruct the Russia probe, The New York Times reported.

It was one of a string of messages posted to social media by Trump Friday morning. In another tweet, he decried "the phony witch hunt going on in America." He blasted the "fake news media," who he claimed "hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful social media."

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Death by text? What's at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
    Death by text? What's at stake in the Michelle Carter trial
    A Massachusetts judge is expected to rule Friday morning on the question of whether a young woman is guilty of manslaughter after she sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to commit suicide. Conrad Roy III died of carbon monoxide inhalation in his pickup truck outside a Kmart. Records show a lengthy text message history between Roy and his girlfriend Michelle Carter, in which Carter repeatedly urges him to commit suicide.>> Read more trending news Carter and Roy, who had attempted suicide multiple times in the past, both struggled with psychiatric problems. In the days and hours leading up to Roy’s suicide, Carter repeatedly sent Roy messages saying, “You just need to do it! You can’t keep living this way. You just need to do it like you did last time and not think about it and just do it babe.” In her defense, attorney Joseph Cataldo told Judge Lawrence Moniz she believed she was helping Roy and couldn’t be held responsible for his death as she was operating in a fog created by medication. MORE: All the texts between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy the day he died Carter’s defense team brought in psychiatrist Peter Breggin to testify that Carter’s medication, Celexa, had intoxicated her to the point she believed she was doing what was right. But prosecutors argued Carter knew exactly what she was doing and portrayed her as someone craving the attention. In her closing statement, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter wanted to be seen as the grieving girlfriend. Carter waived her right to a jury trial, so her fate will be decided by Judge Moniz, who spent two days deliberating before announcing Thursday he would issue his verdict Friday morning. Judge Moniz must decide whether Carter should be held responsible for Roy's death.  The case could have implications in future cases involving suicide or cyberbullying. In 2012, a Rutgers student was convicted on charges relating to his roommate’s suicide after he had been filmed in a romantic encounter with another man. But that case was thrown out on appeal. Carter faces one count of manslaughter and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.  MORE: Defense rests in text message suicide trial; closing arguments to begin
  • Viral photo shows firefighters holding, comforting children involved in car crash
    Viral photo shows firefighters holding, comforting children involved in car crash
    A photo showing two Texas firefighters comforting children at the scene of a car crash is making the rounds on social media, prompting praise for the men.  Amarillo firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis responded to a car crash involving the children earlier this month, the firefighters told KFDA in Amarillo. The children were distraught but uninjured in the wreck.  “Every guy on the job has probably done this,” Davis told the news station. “We just happened to get photographed. I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine.” Berry, who serves at a station in a different part of Amarillo but was covering a shift for a fellow firefighter, said it was “cool” to see the photo online.  “It’s just what we do,” Berry said. >> Read more trending stories The photo went viral after the Amarillo Fire Department shared it Monday on the department’s Facebook page. The photo had more than 2,000 reactions nearly 800 shares as of Thursday morning.  Followers of the page praised the men, with several thanking them for everything they do for their community.  One woman said her family experienced firefighters’ compassion firsthand.  “Your awesome firemen did the same thing for my grandkids on March 8,” the woman wrote. “They sat on the parking lot and played with them while my daughter was talking to the police, (who) were really wonderful, too.” “Excellent. Compassion at its best,” another commenter wrote. “Those kids were so blessed by you.” Davis responded to the thread of Facebook comments.  “That’s the best part of the job right there,” he wrote. 
  • Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'
    Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'
    President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time Friday that he is under investigation for firing former FBI director James Comey. >> Read more trending news “I am being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Witch hunt.” It was not immediately clear who he was referring to by “the man who told me to fire the FBI director.” An unidentified source confirmed to Fox News that the president was referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his tweet. Rosenstein last month appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election. Trump’s Friday morning tweet is the first explicit statement by Trump confirming that Mueller is investigating allegations that the president’s firing of Comey last month was an attempt to obstruct the Russia probe, The New York Times reported. It was one of a string of messages posted to social media by Trump Friday morning. In another tweet, he decried 'the phony witch hunt going on in America.' He blasted the 'fake news media,' who he claimed 'hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful social media.
  • Trump again lashes out at Russia probe, says he is being investigated
    Trump again lashes out at Russia probe, says he is being investigated
    For a second straight day, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, as he publicly said that he was “being investigated” for firing FBI Director James Comey last month, appearing to confirm news reports that he is facing a possible probe dealing with obstruction of justice. “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!” Trump said on Twitter, appearing to refer to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my “collusion with the Russians, nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017 That tweet from this morning seemed to be a swipe at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who chose former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the Special Counsel probe of Russian election interference. Rosenstein prepared a memo for Attorney General Jeff Sessions back in early May, which raised repeated questions about how Comey had handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation – at first, that seemed to be the basis for Comey’s firing by the President, until Mr. Trump said a few days later that the Russia investigation was on his mind. Late on Thursday night, Rosenstein issued a written statement about leaks in the Russia probe. It was not immediately clear what prompted the release of that statement by Rosenstein, whether it was in response to recent stories that suggested the President was under investigation for obstruction of justice, or some other reason. On Capitol Hill, Democrats saw only one headline from the latest series of Trump missives on Twitter. “Today the President of the United States confirmed he’s under criminal investigation. Let that sink in,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA).
  • Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Authorities in Ohio are investigating a double murder and suicide attempt involving members of a family bluegrass band, Cantonrep reported Thursday. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said one member of The Stockdale Family Band and his mother are dead after a fellow band  member shot them before turning the gun on himself, WEWS reported. James W. Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, his mother, were killed, Sheriff George T. Maier said. Jacob T. Stockdale, 25, fired a shotgun at his mother and brother, deputies said. Jacob Stockdale then shot himself, Cantonrep reported. He was taken to Canton’s Aultman hospital and then was airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital, Maier said. Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family 'appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community,” The Associated Press reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.