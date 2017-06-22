Listen Live
Trump doesn't have Comey tapes
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump on June 16 lashed out at the Justice Department official with authority over the special counsel probe of Russian election-meddling, and acknowledged that his firing of Comey as FBI director is a focus of the investigation. Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

After President Donald Trump first hinted that he might have recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey, he admitted Thursday on Twitter that he had no such tapes.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea ... whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” he wrote.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

    Trump doesn't have Comey tapes
    After President Donald Trump first hinted that he might have recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey, he admitted Thursday on Twitter that he had no such tapes. >> Read more trending news "With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea ... whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," he wrote. The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.
  • Dramatic video shows aid worker, Texas Aggie rescuing child from ISIS gunfire
    Dramatic video shows aid worker, Texas Aggie rescuing child from ISIS gunfire
    Among the many things that are required of a freshman in Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets — from buzzed hair, to shined shoes to elaborate rituals for nearly every situation — is to memorize a simple Bible verse, John 15:13. “Greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friends.” These are not hollow words in Aggieland. It happened famously in Corregidor; tragically in Fallujah; in the trenches of World War I and mountains of Afghanistan. >> Read more trending news Texas A&M graduate David Eubank knew this when he saw a girl of about 5 amid the remains of her family, slain in the ruins of the streets of Mosul, Iraq. The girl was alive. There was a wall between her and deadly ISIS snipers. For one little Iraqi girl, Eubank was prepared to stretch the definition of greater love.  “I thought, ‘If I die doing this, my wife and kids would understand,’” he later told the Los Angeles Times. His dramatic rescue was caught on video and can be seen on Youtube. (Warning: The video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.) Eubank’s heroism is hardly out of character. He was a Texas toddler when he knew he wanted to be a soldier and a third-generation Aggie. After completing A&M’s Corps of Cadets, the class of ‘83 graduate served 10 years in the U.S. Army. He was a Ranger and, ultimately, a Special Forces commander. If that seems like enough service for most, Eubank was just getting started. The son of missionaries, in 1997, he founded the Free Burma Rangers to help those displaced by the civil war in Burma. He moved his wife and kids across the world to help provide food, medical care and Christian outreach to those in need. Nearly 20 years later, the Free Burma Rangers shifted their focus to Iraq, Syria and the victims of Islamic State terrorists. That brings us back to Mosul, where this month’s dramatic rescue happened. Nabih Bulos, reporting for the Los Angeles Times, described how it unfolded: As clouds from the smoke canisters swirl about, he prepares to dash from behind the tank to save the girl. He’s wearing a helmet and a bullet-proof vest over a black T-shirt. He runs out as his colleagues, armed with machine guns, give covering fire. He scoops up the girl with his right arm, stumbling as he runs back. He’s gone and back in 12 seconds. The girl’s hair is in pigtails, secured with what appear to be pink ribbons. It wasn’t quite a Hollywood moment. Another toddler seen alive disappeared in the chaos. A wounded man didn’t make it. As for Eubank? He’s not playing the part of action hero. Instead, he works to keep the humility of a Christian aid worker. “I believe God sent me here, and I don’t think about security,” he told the Times. “... but I always ask myself if I’m doing it out of pride.” Read the Los Angeles Times interview with Eubank about his rescue and work in Iraq. Read a Texas Aggie magazine story from 2012 on the Free Burma Rangers. Read a Washington Post story about the Eubank family and their work in Iraq.
  • F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    F-16 jet crashes on takeoff from Houston airport; pilot ejects
    A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning while ejecting from an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet that crashed during takeoff at southeast Houston’s Ellington Airport. >> Read more trending news The pilot, who was not identified, was being evaluated at a hospital after the crash around 10:30 a.m. local time, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot was conducting a training flight as part of a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, stationed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, according to NORAD. The Houston Fire Department said the crash prompted officials to evacuate people within a 4,000-square-foot radius of Ellington Airport. The evacuation was expected to last about six hours. A spokesman for the Texas Air National Guard 147th Reconnaissance Wing told KPRC that the F-16 had ammunition on board when it crashed. Officials with the 147th Attack Wing told Houston officials that no residents were in danger due to the crash.
  • Donald Trump commits golf’s cardinal sin, drives golf cart on green
    Donald Trump commits golf’s cardinal sin, drives golf cart on green
    Apparently, when you own your own golf course, you can do whatever you want...literally. Video making the rounds on social media shows President Donald Trump committing a cardinal sin in the game of golf.  He’s seen driving a golf cart directly on a putting green. Barstool Sports shared the video on Instagram after a Twitter user posted it Wednesday.   It has since been shared by other websites and is gaining attention. Some might criticize Trump for the faux pas, but nobody mentions it as he rolls by. 
  • Senate Republicans release details of GOP health overhaul bill
    Senate Republicans release details of GOP health overhaul bill
    After weeks of closed door negotiations, Senate Republicans on Thursday released their plan to overhaul the Obama health law, as GOP leaders again signaled they are ready to push ahead with a vote in the full Senate as early as next week. The 142 page bill – labeled a ‘discussion draft’ – was posted online by the GOP, as the Senate Majority Leader made clear he’s ready to move forward. “Obamacare isn’t working – by any nearly any measure it has failed,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said action is needed now by the Congress. Democrats immediately denounced the plan. “It’s every bit as bad a the House bill,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. “In some ways, it’s worse.” “I think it’s a good proposal overall,” said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), trailed by a pack of reporters as he left a closed door meeting of GOP Senators where the health plan was rolled out. “It’s the first time that we’ve really looked at it as far as the details are concerned,” McCain added. Like McCain, many other GOP Senators had little to say about the details of the plan, having just seen them a few minutes earlier in their meeting. “The bill is on line for all of you to read,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who was mobbed by reporters for comment.
