Tropical Storm Cindy spreading heavy rain; prompts coastal warnings

Red flags fly at the beaches of Escambia County today as a large Tropical Storm Cindy begins to makes itself known to the Gulf Coast communities from Florida to Texas.

Police say flooding already is being reported on Dauphin Island south of Mobile, Alabama. The main road leading to the island's narrow western end is partially covered with water, and the city is moving vehicles and equipment to higher ground.

Bands of heavy rain are coming through as far east as the Florida Panhandle.

“We are monitoring both rivers that border our county to make sure we aren’t having issues there,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager John Dosh.

He said their ground is already saturated from recent rain and it’s not clear what an additional 4 to 8 inches of precipitation might do.

“We’ve got our road department and street crews out to make sure all the drainage is clear, if we do have some downpours,” he added.

🤔 So, what is a "POTENTIAL Tropical Cyclone Advisory"? These products are new & can be issued BEFORE a tropical depression or storm forms.🌀 pic.twitter.com/RBHh18aD7y — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) June 20, 2017

The National Weather Service in Miami says the storm is centered about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana - or about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas. Cindy has top sustained winds of 45 mph and the storm is presently stationary in the Gulf.

The Associated Press contributed to this story