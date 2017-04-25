Teen shot, not cooperating with police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager who was shot in the chest this afternoon at an apartment complex near Americana Blvd and South Texas Avenue is not cooperating with investigators, we learned.
The shooter is reportedly another teenager who fled in a vehicle.
A witness told reporters at the Pointe Vista Apartments that he saw the teen grab for his chest and go down.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, but is not cooperating with Orange County deputies, according to OSCO spokeswoman Jane Watrel.
Reason for the shooting is unclear.
