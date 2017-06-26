Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban

In a big legal victory for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a pair lower court orders from federal appeals courts that had blocked his plans to bar visitors and refugees from six mostly Muslim countries, allowing most of the travel plan to go into effect immediately. The Court also agreed to set arguments in the fall on the matter, as the Justices wrapped up work for their 2016-2017 term. The announcement means that for travelers or refugees – if they have a relative in the United States, or some other direct tie to the U.S. – then those people cannot be blocked by the Trump Administration from traveling here at this time. BREAKING: Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take effect in most instances. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 26, 2017 But for those travelers and/or refugees without a direct reason to come to the United States, the Supreme Court said the President clearly has the right to deny them entry at this time. “But when it comes to refugees who lack any such connection to the United States, for the reasons we have set out, the balance tips in favor of the Government’s compelling need to provide for the Nation’s security,” the Court declared in a Per Curiam opinion. Those who would qualify for travel to the United States would include: + Students who have been admitted to a university + A foreign national who wants to visit a family member + Someone who has accepted a job in the U.S. + An academic who has been invited to give a lecture. The Supreme Court decision though made clear that immigration groups may not simply add the names of people to their client lists, and try to get them admitted to the United States as a result.