Breaking News
Close

Shooting reported at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York

Shooting reported at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York
Shooting reported at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
NEW YORK -  Police in New York were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a hospital in the Bronx.

WCBS reported that the shooting, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, happened just before 3 p.m.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

    Shooting reported at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York
    Police in New York were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a hospital in the Bronx. >> Read more trending news WCBS reported that the shooting, at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, happened just before 3 p.m.
  • Oklahoma university removing Bibles, crosses from campus after complaint
    Oklahoma university removing Bibles, crosses from campus after complaint
    A university in Oklahoma is removing crosses, Bibles and other religious paraphernalia from its on-campus chapel after getting a complaint from a Washington, D.C.-based group that advocates for the separation of church and state. >> Read more trending news East Central University President Katricia Pierson said Thursday in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that the school is “looking at the feasibility” of removing the cross on the steeple of the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel on top of its move to take items from inside the chapel. “We will continue to use the building as we always have, for all faiths,” Pierson said. “We do not want to presume to embrace one faith over another. We support all cultures and attempt to make them feel comfortable when they are here.” She said there were only a few items that needed to be removed from the building. Americans United for the Separation of Church and State said in a three-page letter received by university officials June 20 that the university was violating federal law by displaying “permanent religious iconography” on its campus, The Ada News reported. “While it is legal for a public university to have a space that can be used by students for religious worship, so long as that space is not dedicated solely to that purpose, it is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to display religious iconography on government property,” the group said in its letter, which was obtained by The Ada News. “Please remove or cover the religious displays and items.” Pierson said that the university is looking at its options for preserving the removed items. The Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel opened in 1957. According to East Central University officials, the chapel was a gift from a man named S.C. Boswell, who gifted the chapel in memory of his wife. It was intended for use by all religious groups on campus. Ada is about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
  • NASA says it’s not running a child slave colony on Mars
    NASA says it’s not running a child slave colony on Mars
    A NASA spokesman denied on Thursday that the space agency is running a child slave colony on Mars, populating it with kidnapped children. Radio host Alex Jones, known for presenting conspiracy theories on his show, spoke with guest Robert David Steele about the theory that children were being kidnapped and shipped to Mars to work in labor camps there. “We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” said Steele. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”  NASA spokesman Guy Webster denied the existence of any slave colony on Mars, and, in fact, denied that there were any humans on the planet. “There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are. But there are no humans.” To read the full story, click here.
  • FHP: 3 dead,1 critical after 3 separate overnight crashes across Central Florida 
    FHP: 3 dead,1 critical after 3 separate overnight crashes across Central Florida 
    It was a deadly night on Central Florida roadways, just ahead of the busy 4th of July weekend.   Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after three separate overnight crashes. The first accident happened around 9:50 p.m on State Road 19 in Altoona.   Florida Highway Patrol says Duane Bays, 53, was driving north near Matteson Lane when he swerved onto the shoulder of the road.   He then overcorrected, causing his pickup truck to flip over.   Bays wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.   He was pronounced dead at the scene.   Just over an hour later, a 51-year-old man was crossing West Colonial Drive at Hiawassee Road in Pine Hills when he was hit by a black SUV.   The SUV stopped briefly but then left the scene.   The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center but died.   FHP is investigating the hit-and-run crash and asks anyone with any information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.   The last accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Brevard County.   Tanasia Shelton, 21, was driving west on Malabar Road when she veered into oncoming traffic.   Shelton's Jeep SUV collided head-on with a Honda driven by Ariel Arriera, 28, of Melbourne.   Both the SUV and car burst into flames.   The violent crash killed Arriera and left Shelton's 23-year-old passenger in critical condition.   No word yet on if alcohol was a factor.   The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
  • Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway
    Small plane misses runway, crashes on California freeway
    A small plane crashed near California’s John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, sending plumes of dark smoke into the air and leaving two people hospitalized, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Airport officials said in a tweet that a Cessna 310 landed short of the runway near Interstate 405 in Orange County around 9:35 a.m. Debris from the crash prompted officials to close the interstate as they worked to clear the road and officials at John Wayne Airport briefly closed to arrivals.
