Sanford Police searching for missing 10 year old

Congress delved back into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, with a former top Justice Department official detailing warnings to the White House that a top aide to President Trump was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, as Senators were told by a former top intelligence official that that European allies had given information to the U.S. on possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. The central witness of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who told Senators how she had met twice in two days with the top lawyer at the White House, sending the message that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians.” “We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House,” Yates said, “in part because the Vice President was unknowingly making false statements to the public.” Yates said it was clear from news reports that Flynn had explained his transition contacts with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence in a way that was not backed up by evidence gathered by U.S. Intelligence, and that the Russians obviously knew that as well. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” Yates said. Sally Yates says she alerted the White House that Michael Flynn could be “essentially blackmailed by the Russians” https://t.co/xr55J8fyV5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 8, 2017 Both Yates, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied that they had leaked information about Flynn to the news media, as Republican Senators concentrated more on the issue of leaks, while Democrats zeroed in on Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 campaign. At one point, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Yates and Clapper if it was true that intelligence services of European allies had passed on any information about possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. “Gen. Clapper, is that accurate?” asked Feinstein. “Yes it is, and it is also quite sensitive,” Clapper replied. Clapper confirms that European intelligence agencies passed information last year related to Trump associates and Russia — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) May 8, 2017
