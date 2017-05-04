Roller coaster riders rescued in OKC

Riders were taken off a roller coaster in Oklahoma City after it stalled at the top of the track before the first drop. There were no injuries reported.

Emergency crews are working to help people off a roller coaster that became stuck at Frontier City in Oklahoma City.



According to koco.com, Frontier City officials said the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled in a safe position on the lift. That allowed park staff to safely evacuate the back cars. The fire department was called to evacuate people in the front cars.

Everyone had to walk down the side of the track, while holding on to a handrail, guided by rescuers.

Officials released a statement, saying, "Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place."