Listen Live
clear-day
89°
H 89
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
89°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 89° L 73°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 89° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Breaking News
Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter
Close

Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter

Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter
Photo Credit: Google/Google Maps

Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Google/Google Maps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -  Officials told people at Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal to shelter in place after reports Tuesday morning indicated a possible shooter at the U.S. Army installation.

>> Read more trending news

Redstone Arsenal officials announced the lockdown on social media around 10:25 a.m. local time.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Olive Garden comeback helps fuel Darden Restaurants profits
    Olive Garden comeback helps fuel Darden Restaurants profits
    A comeback at the once struggling Italian eatery has helped Darden Restaurants serve up a positive earnings report to investors.   Olive Gardens same-store sales grew 4.4 percent last quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago, marking the fourth straight quarter of better-than-expected gains.   Olive Gardens performance helped parent company Darden Restaurants earnings grow by 5.8 percent to $148.8 million.  Overall, Dardens revenue grew 8 percent to $1.93 billion as same restaurant sales grew 3.3%.   Sales at LongHorn Steakhouse, Darden’s second largest brand, were up 3.5 percent.   Darden (DRI) shares rose 4.1% to 93.80 in early afternoon trade Tuesday. Shares closed 1.5% higher Monday.  The Orlando based company also raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 63 cents a share.
  • Hot air balloon forced to land near Kissimmee homes
    Hot air balloon forced to land near Kissimmee homes
    A hot air balloon landed in the middle of an Osceola County road Tuesday morning.  A channel 9 viewer, Michael Shearer, sent WFTV video of the balloon near the intersection of Arrow and Clover Lanes in Sherwood Forest Area in Kissimmee.   'We heard some popping and we thought, maybe, what the heck is that? This sounds different. We looked out the window and they were having trouble getting their balloon to re-fire,' said neighbor Landon Townsend. No injuries were reported.
  • Parent beats up good Samaritan helping lost child, police say
    Parent beats up good Samaritan helping lost child, police say
    A good Samaritan did what almost anyone would do: try to reunite a lost child with his or her family. But police in Lakeland, Florida, said that the man was beaten by the parent of the child he was trying to help. Police said the man was with friends when he saw the 2-year-old girl alone. Thinking she was lost he walked her around hoping she would point out her parents, WFLA reported.  >> Read more trending news  At the same time, the parents were told that the man was walking toward the playground and that bystanders thought he was trying to kidnap the little girl. Three men found the man and the little girl. The father said that as one of his friends grabbed his daughter, he punched the man several times, WFLA reported. “I saw this man with my daughter in his hands walking toward the parking lot. What would you do?” the father said to WFLA. Police said they investigated and determined no crime had happened. They confirmed the man who was trying to help was visiting friends who happened to be off-duty deputies. The man decided not to file charges against the girl’s father. But the father and his friends and family aren’t taking the man at his word. They’ve gone to to social media and shared his photo, Facebook page and his business, saying he’s a child predator, WFLA reported. Police warn that anyone who posts false information on social media could be the source of a defamation of character claim and could be held liable, WFLA reported. Before posting to social media, police suggest calling police to verify what happened and get correct information.
  • Drywall powder mistaken for cocaine costs man 90 days in jail
    Drywall powder mistaken for cocaine costs man 90 days in jail
    A Seminole County man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine. But Karlos Cashe walked out of jail last week after lab results determined the powder in the handyman's car was actually drywall.   Cashe tells WFTV he repeatedly told officers in Oviedo the substance was drywall. But after running a check they found he was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015. Cashe says a K-9 alerted on his vehicle and an officer's field test was positive for cocaine.  Court records show he was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation.   It took nearly three months for lab test results, which were negative for cocaine.
  • Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter
    Redstone Arsenal on lockdown after reports of possible shooter
    Officials told people at Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal to shelter in place after reports Tuesday morning indicated a possible shooter at the U.S. Army installation. >> Read more trending news Redstone Arsenal officials announced the lockdown on social media around 10:25 a.m. local time.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.