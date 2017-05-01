Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.
BREAKING: Dallas mayor: Two bodies found in home, including suspected shooter, following shooting of paramedic near downtown.— The Associated Press (@AP) May 1, 2017
Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.
Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities.
Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!— Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017
