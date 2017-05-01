Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas

Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.

Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities.

Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.