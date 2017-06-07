Listen Live
Orlando Police give all clear after searching suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport 

Orlando Police and Fire respond to suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport

    The Orlando Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle Wednesday morning at Orlando International Airport, airport officials said. The vehicle was found at about 9:30 a.m. on Level 1 of the A side of the main terminal, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said. The Orlando Fire Department's arson and bomb squad was dispatched to investigation, which officials said is standard procedure. The incident comes more than a week after police said a man with a fake gun caused an hours long standoff. He was taken into custody. Airport operations haven't been affected, Fennell said. All roads to the airport are still open.  The incident remains under investigation. No other details were given.
    Orlando will pause a week from today to honor the victims of the Pulse terror attack nearly one year ago. June 12, has been designated  “Orlando United Day - A Day of Love and Kindness.” Orlando residents are encouraged to take some time during the day to do good in their community. A series of events will be held throughout the day to remember the 49 people who were killed and 53 others left injured by the Pulse terror attack. The Orange County History Center will feature its collection of artifacts related to the attack.  The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Admission to the museum will be free throughout the day. The Orange County Administration Center will display a section of the Sea to Sea Rainbow Flag. At 11 a.m., Pulse will host a community gathering for reflections and remembrance.  The ceremony continues until 1 p.m. Lake Eola Park will be the site of the Orlando Love ceremony, where thousands will gather around the lake to remember those who lost their lives. The day’s events concludes back at Pulse for another community gathering from 10 p.m. until midnight.
    A state inmate who escaped from a work detail in North Georgia in May has been captured, authorities said. Bryan Gary Duke, 49, was caught Friday in the Chattanooga area, the Times Free Press reported. >> Read more trending news An East Ridge, Tenn., police officer saw a car illegally parked in a handicapped spot outside a Motel 6, the newspaper reported. When the officer knocked on the door to a room, Duke tried to run. An officer caught him and found the keys to the car in his pocket. The car was reported stolen out of Delray Beach, Fla., the newspaper reported. The officer concluded Duke was wanted in Catoosa County. Duke was sentenced in April to a five-year prison term for theft by receiving, giving false information and obstructing a police officer, officials said. But instead of sending Duke to state prison, County Manager Jim Walker said Catoosa officials worked out an agreement to let him stay at the county jail. In exchange, he would do paintings on government buildings for free. The deal came after Duke painted a mural at the sheriff's office, the Times Free Press reported. Duke also painted an American flag, a bald eagle, a Georgia flag and a peach in the boardroom of the county administrative building. Read more of the story here.
    The FBI has seized a long list of documents, computer equipment and other items from the Augusta home of the federal contractor who has been charged in the National Security Agency leak case.  >> Read more trending news  Court records show the FBI visited Reality Leigh Winner’s home Saturday and took her passport, some mail, a pair of spiralbound notebooks, two pieces of notebook paper with handwritten notes, a power bill, a Department of Defense-issued “country handbook” about Iran, a nondisclosure agreement, a cell phone, two laptop computers and a tablet computer.  RELATED: Augusta contractor charged with mishandling top-secret U.S. materials  IN-DEPTH: Augusta at center of NSA leak investigation Winner, 25, has been charged with sending to the news media a classified government report about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The U.S. Justice Department announced her arrest Monday, about an hour after The Intercept reported that it had obtained a top-secret NSA report about Russia’s interference. The intelligence report, according to The Intercept, says Russian military intelligence officials tried to hack into the U.S. voting system just before last November’s election. Read more of this article and learn what Winner’s attorney is saying about the case here on myajc.com
    The depiction of accused leaker Reality Leigh Winner through social media is not an “an accurate portrayal of my daughter,” Gary Davis, Winner’s stepfather, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. In a brief interview, Davis said his daughter served her nation with distinction as an Air Force linguist. He said she speaks Arabic and Farsi and has training in other Middle Eastern languages. >> Read more trending news “She’s a veteran, six years’ service of the Air Force,” he said. “She received commendations during that time. She’s just a passionate young woman who probably made some mistakes.” Davis, who appeared shaken and was hesitant to talk to the press, said he and Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, were still “trying to get a grasp” of what’s happened. They plan to meet with Winner’s attorney later today. “She served her country and you can respect that,” Davis said. “You may not agree with her politics but she is a patriot.” “The person they are portraying in the media is an invention,” he said. “It’s their take on what little they know about.” >> Related: Augusta contractor charged with mishandling top-secret US materials Davis said he’s not certain that the Twitter account cited in press reports actually belongs to Winner, although it uses her photograph.  Winner, 25, was arrested Monday and is charged with leaking a classified NSA report about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to the news media. If convicted of a charge of “gathering, transmitting or losing defense information, Winner could face up to 10 years in prison, according to court records.  
