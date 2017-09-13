Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

Breaking News
Number of dead rises to 8 after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma
Number of dead rises to 8 after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma

At Least 5 Dead After Irma Leaves Nursing Home Without Power

Number of dead rises to 8 after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -  The number of deaths in a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that was evacuated Wednesday morning, days after it lost power due to Hurricane Irma, increased to eight on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, WPLG reported.

The center is a 152-bed, skilled nurse facility located across the street from the Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the center's website.

Number of dead rises to 8 after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

