Hot air balloon forced to land near Kissimmee homes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A hot air balloon landed in the middle of an Osceola County road Tuesday morning.
A channel 9 viewer, Michael Shearer, sent WFTV video of the balloon near the intersection of Arrow and Clover Lanes in Sherwood Forest Area in Kissimmee.
"We heard some popping and we thought, maybe, what the heck is that? This sounds different. We looked out the window and they were having trouble getting their balloon to re-fire," said neighbor Landon Townsend.
No injuries were reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself