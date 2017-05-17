Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
H 89
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
Broken Clouds
H 89° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Breaking News
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Close

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Photo Credit: J. Scott Applewhite
FILE - In this June 19, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. On May 17, 2017, the Justice Department said is appointing Mueller as special counsel to oversee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

By: Joe Ruble
Photo Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON -  The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election. 

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.  

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Associated Press

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    A Lake County man has been arrested for digging up gopher tortoises to take home and eat. On Monday, 79-year old Nathaniel Harris Sr. was caught digging for the tortoises near Highway 44/46A in Sorrento, after police got a call. Deputies found two gopher tortoises alive in Harris’ truck, and then Harris admitted to catching them to eat them. They also took a .22 long rifle from his vehicle, and a pole he was using to catch the animals. It’s illegal to take, kill or destroy gopher tortoises, as they are a protected threatened species. Harris is in the Lake County Jail, facing possession/take of a threatened species charges
  • Army vet’s service dog stolen in attack, pleads for return, ‘I need her’
    Army vet’s service dog stolen in attack, pleads for return, ‘I need her’
    A New York Army veteran is pleading for the return of his young service dog, who was stolen in an attack on Mother’s Day while the vet was out walking the 8-month-old puppy in the Bronx. >> Read more trending news Robert Lebron, 44, told PIX11 News that he was jumped during the outing by two men, who physically assaulted him and stole his dog, Mala. “I was attacked from behind,” Lebron told the TV station. He said he’s devastated by the loss of the animal. “What she gives me I can’t get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend,” he said. “It’s unconditional love.” >> Related: Nearly 50 dachshunds rescued, looking for forever homes Lebron served in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks as an Army Ranger. He’s asking for help finding his stolen dog.
  • Former FBI Director Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
    Former FBI Director Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
    The Department of Justice on Wednesday moved to insure an independent review of allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. elections, and whether there were any ties to associates of President Trump, as former FBI Director Robert Mueller was tapped to lead the politically charged investigation. “In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,” said Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in a written statement. Rosenstein said he had not determined that there was any wrongdoing, but wanted to insure that the investigation was led by an independent person. “Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result,” Rosenstein added. BREAKING:Justice Dept. appoints former FBI head Robert Mueller to oversee probe into Trump-Russian connection in 2016 election. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 17, 2017 Mueller, who was FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, is highly respected in Washington, D.C. “The appointment of Bob Mueller as special counsel for the Russia investigation is a good first step to get to the bottom of the many questions we have about Russian interference in our election and possible ties to the president,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).
  • Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
    Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
    The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.  The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.   It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The Associated Press
  • Former Ormond Beach server accused of inflating tips
    Former Ormond Beach server accused of inflating tips
    A former server at an Ormond Beach restaurant is accused of altering tips from customers for at least a month. The Ormond Beach Police Department said Aveori Fessock, who used to work at Dustin’s Bar-B-Q, would change the amount of tips on checks paid with a credit card. Police have requested a warrant for her arrest, and managers fired Fesseck as soon as they figured out what she was doing. Officers believe that she’s left the state.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.