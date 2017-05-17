Listen Live
Former FBI Director to lead Trump-Russia probe

By: Joe Ruble

WASHINGTON, D.C. -  The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

  The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.  

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Associated Press

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Former Ormond Beach server accused of inflating tips
    Former Ormond Beach server accused of inflating tips
    A former server at an Ormond Beach restaurant is accused of altering tips from customers for at least a month. The Ormond Beach Police Department said Aveori Fessock, who used to work at Dustin’s Bar-B-Q, would change the amount of tips on checks paid with a credit card. Police have requested a warrant for her arrest, and managers fired Fesseck as soon as they figured out what she was doing. Officers believe that she’s left the state.
  • Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos
    Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos
    The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI to turn over memos written by former bureau Director James Comey as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s presidential election. >> Read more trending news Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Vice Chairman U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, sent a letter Wednesday asking Comey to testify before the committee in both open and closed sessions. A separate letter, addressed to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, sought notes or memos written by Comey about conversations he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to the Russia investigation. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey documented each phone call and meeting he had with President Donald Trump in an apparent attempt to create a paper trail of the president’s efforts to sway investigators. In a memo written in February, Comey wrote that Trump asked him during a one-on-one meeting to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Times reported. Flynn was forced to resign one day before the conversation between Comey and Trump, after it was revealed that Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about connections he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. >> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the New York Times reported Trump said, citing the Comey memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” House Oversight Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, on Wednesday said the committee planned to invite Comey to testify during a public hearing next week. The hearing is expected to looking specifically at Trump’s influence on the investigation into Trump, his allies and their connections to Russia. >> Related: House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe Chaffetz, in his role as committee chairman, on Tuesday requested any 'memoranda, notes, summaries and records referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president.' Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also planned to ask Comey to testify, The Hill reported. Authorities said Russia meddled in November’s election to benefit Trump. The FBI is investigating to determine whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia, although no evidence to support the allegation has surfaced.
  • SpaceX will help launch your loved one’s ashes into orbit
    SpaceX will help launch your loved one’s ashes into orbit
    A company planning to send the ashes of dead loved one’s into space says it will recruit the help of SpaceX to get the job done. Elysium Space, based in San Francisco, describes itself as a “memorial spaceflight” company made up of former NASA personnel and funeral experts.  They aim to “change the vision of death from the underground to the celestial.” Each customer who signs up gets a kit with a custom ash capsule for cremated remains to be stored.  The capsule is sent back to Elysium Space and put on the company’s spacecraft, which will be launched into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to CNBC, the Elysium Space CEO says their memorial spacecraft will “respectfully and peacefully” orbit the Earth.  Then it will re-enter the atmosphere, “blazing as a shooting star.” Family and friends will be able to track the spacecraft on an app. The company has over 100 participants booked with each reservation starting at $2,490. CLICK HERE to see where to purchase a package.
  • Host Joe Kelley joins ABC and HLN in whirlwind day of TV appearances
    Host Joe Kelley joins ABC and HLN in whirlwind day of TV appearances
    Orlando’s Morning News host Joe Kelley joined ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to talk about his listeners’ reaction to recent revelations regarding President Donald Trump. The discussion focused around a New York Times report claiming President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation.   ABC host George Stephanopoulos reminded Joe Kelley that the last time they spoke,Kelley’s listeners were still supportive of the President. “George, that’s still the case today,” Kelley said.  “We’ve been talking to our listeners all morning long, and they’re not even remotely disturbed by these latest reports.” Kelley went on to say listeners want to know why Comey “sat” on the memo for three months if it was such a big deal. Watch the full exchange below (mobile users click here): Here is a behind-the-scenes video of Kelley’s appearance (mobile users click here): Twenty minutes after Kelley got off the air, he got a call from CNN asking if he could be on HLN later in the afternoon to again talk about President Trump, James Comey, Russia and the FBI. Here’s Kelley’s Facebook post about that appearance:
  • House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe
    House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe
    The House Oversight Committee wants former FBI director James Comey to testify before the committee in a public hearing next week. >> Read more trending news Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz wrote in a tweet that Comey will be invited to a hearing scheduled for May 24. Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Wednesday afternoon that he had yet to issue the invitation because Comey 'evidently has a new (number).' An aide told The Hill that Chaffetz was not immediately able to connect with the former FBI director. The hearing is expected to look specifically at whether President Donald Trump attempted to influence the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump. The request was made after The New York Times reported that Comey detailed in a memo a conversation he had with Trump a day after former national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign. The conversation took place after the FBI launched its investigation into ties between Russia and Trump and his advisers. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation Flynn was 24 days into his role when reports surfaced that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,' Mr. Trump told Comey, according to the memo. 'He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' The White House has denied that Trump attempted to influence the investigation. Multiple investigations are ongoing into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. >> Related: Paul Ryan on Russia investigation: ‘We need the facts’ The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter Wednesday asking Comey to testify in both open and closed sessions. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also planned to ask Comey to testify, The Hill reported. Dates were not immediately set for those meetings. In his role as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Chaffetz on Tuesday requested 'all memorandum, notes, summaries and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the President' in a letter addressed to acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Authorities have not provided evidence that Trump&apos;s campaign staff colluded with Russia to win the presidential election.
