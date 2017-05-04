Florida Dems blast House-approved changes to health care law

No House Democrats crossed over to vote for changes in the Affordable Health Care Act today, but many were quick to criticize the GOP bill after its passage.

Orlando Congresswoman Val Demings issued this statement:

“The Republican party has ignored the voices of millions of Americans by pushing through this disastrous bill that leaves millions of Americans behind.

“We know 24 million people will lose coverage, premiums will go up, and people with pre-existing conditions will face astronomical out-of-pocket costs. Trumpcare will use its “savings” to give tax breaks to the richest in America.

“We have asked the Republican party to work with us to help make the Affordable Care Act work better for all Americans. They refused that request, and pushed this bill through without any public hearings or a Congressional Budget Office score.

“I will continue to fight to make sure people in Central Florida, and across the nation, have quality and affordable health care.

“Health care should be a right for all, not a privilege for some.”