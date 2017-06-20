Flash flooding a concern from Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy is meandering over the central Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters warn that it's dumping heavy rains that could trigger life-threatening flash floods.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Cindy was located at about 280 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph and the storm has been nearly stationary in recent hours.

Forecasts say the storm could produce overall rainfall of 6-9 inches with isolated amounts of up to 12 inches in spots in southeastern Louisiana and southern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday.

Escambia County Emergency Management Director John Dosh said road crews are clearing storm drains ahead of the anticipated downpour.

He is hoping Cindy moves further west as it approaches, which would improve the forecast for the Florida Panhandle. “Anything west is a good thing for us,” he stated.

