Explosions at a chemical plant north of Houston

Things are moving fast at a Texas chemical plant outside of Houston. Two explosions are reported and a plume of smoke is over the plant. The sheriff of Harris county tweets ten deputies are being treated for what's believed to be a non toxic irritant.

Only one was transported, the other nine drove themselves to the hospital to be checked out. The Arkema plant -makes organic peroxides used in plastics, fiberglass and resins. Without power the company could not keep it's products refrigerated.