Explosions at a chemical plant north of Houston

Things are moving fast at a Texas chemical plant outside of Houston. Two explosions are reported and a plume of smoke is over the plant. The sheriff of Harris county tweets ten deputies are being treated for what's believed to be a non toxic irritant.
Only one was transported, the other nine drove themselves to the hospital to be checked out. The Arkema plant -makes organic peroxides used in plastics, fiberglass and resins. Without power the company could not keep it's products refrigerated.
UPDATE: The smoke inhaled by 10 deputies near plant in Crosby is beloved to be a non-toxic irritant, say company officials #Harvey— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 31, 2017
