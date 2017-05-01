A new book about Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign details the moment she realized she lost the race to Donald Trump. The ﻿New York Post published an excerpt from the book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Election Campaign. Part of it reads that Hillary Clinton took her assistant’s phone and “faked a smile with her voice,” congratulating Trump while “suppressing the anger that touched every nerve in her body.” The night of November 8, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were watching the returns in their suite on the top floor of The Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. “Hillary was still surprisingly calm, unable or unwilling to delve into the details of how her dream was turning into a nightmare,” authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes write in the book. “Bill was less reticent. He’d had a sinking feeling that the British vote to leave the European Union had been a harbinger for a kind of screw-it vote in the United States. “He’d seen the trans-Atlantic phenomenon of populist rage at rallies across the country, and warned friends privately of his misgivings about its effect on Hillary’s chances. “Now his focus turned back to the international movement he’d seen gathering. ‘It’s like Brexit,’ he lamented. ‘I guess it’s real’.” Earlier on the book describes campaign manager Robby Mook telling Clinton he doesn’t see how they are going to win. Clinton tells him she understands but was not ready to officially bow out of the race. “I’m not ready to go give this speech,” Clinton is quoted as saying in the book. Then President Obama personally picked up the phone to call her and tell her to concede. Trump credited Clinton for being a smart opponent who ran a tough campaign, his phone call with Clinton lasting about a minute, according to the book.