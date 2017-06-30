Earnhardt captures pole at his final Cup race at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Storybook. That’s what it appears to be for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who captured the pole position today in qualifying for the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
He secured the first spot in the field with a speed of 190.973 mph, edging out teammate Chase Elliott.
Earnhardt has announced his retirement from NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series after this season, making this his final start at the fabled track where he has won 17 races.
He won the summer race twice, the last time in 2015.
