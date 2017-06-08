Death sentence overturned in Orange County murder

The 2012 death sentence for a man who ordered the murder of a witness has been overturned. The father of the victim told WFTV he expected it, since Florida’s death penalty law was changed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

Bessman Okafor was convicted of the murder of Alex Zaldivar, 19, who was pulled out of bed from a home in Ocoee, forced to lie on a floor and was shot in the head.

Zaldivar was to testify against Okafor, a felon, the next day for a home invasion.

The death sentence was the first given out in Orange County since 2008 after an 11-1 jury recommendation.

Zaldivar’s father, Rafael, has been harshly critical of Bessman and his co-defendants and has since spoken out against State Attorney Aramis Ayala who announced her decision not to try any death penalty cases within her judicial district of Orange and Osceola counties.