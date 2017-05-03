2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at Texas college

IRVING, Texas -
Authorities found two people dead inside a college near Dallas on Wednesday afternoon while responding to reports of a shooting at North Lake College.
Irving police spokesman Officer James McLellan said authorities believe the gunman was among the two found deceased around 1 p.m. CDT. The attacker is believed to have acted alone.
The police department warned people away from the school after receiving reports around 11:30 a.m. of an “active shooter.”
Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area.— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017
North Lake College officials said the school was placed under lockdown.
North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts)— North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017
The school is just outside Dallas and part of the Dallas Community College District.
