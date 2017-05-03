2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at Texas college

Authorities found two people dead inside a college near Dallas on Wednesday afternoon while responding to reports of a shooting at North Lake College.

Irving police spokesman Officer James McLellan said authorities believe the gunman was among the two found deceased around 1 p.m. CDT. The attacker is believed to have acted alone.

The police department warned people away from the school after receiving reports around 11:30 a.m. of an “active shooter.”

Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North Lake College officials said the school was placed under lockdown.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

The school is just outside Dallas and part of the Dallas Community College District.