St. Cloud school evacuated after brush fire breaks out nearby

Students at St. Cloud Elementary were evacuated to nearby Peghorn Nature Park after a brush fire broke out near their school on Thursday afternoon.

Fire trucks were seen on campus, with firefighters spraying water on a grove of trees to keep the fire from spreading to the school. Winds blew smoke for miles.

By late afternoon, the fire was reported to be 80% contained after burning about 25 acres off Canoe Creek Road.

No one was hurt as students were taken home by bus from the park. Parents also went to the park to pick up their children, according to Dana Schafer with Osceola County Schools.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but conditions remain dry and hazardous for wild fires in Central Florida.