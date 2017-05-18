Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates

NEW YORK - At least one person died Thursday after being injured by a driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirmed.
#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go— FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017
BREAKING: Speeding vehicle strikes pedestrians on sidewalk in New York City's Times Square - building announcement pic.twitter.com/9QrgmCpVTo— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 18, 2017
The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
