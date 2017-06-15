Blimp crashes at U.S. Open, pilot expected to be ‘OK’

It's not something American's are use to seeing these days in Washington. Republicans and Democrats coming together. Leaders from both parties, including President Donald Trump, are showing a sign of unity by strongly condemning this morning's shooting at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field, where Republican's were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democrats. 'It's an injury in the family, for the staff and for our colleague, and for his leadership', said Democrat House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi. Her comments echoed those made earlier by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said 'For all the noise and all the fury, we are one family'. Former Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders condemned the attack after learning it was carried out by one of his supporters, 66-year-old James Hodgekinson of Illinois. Sanders said violence of any kind was unacceptable and that he was sickened by the despicable act, which injured several people including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot in the hip. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced today he was shaken by the shooting and praised the work of the Capitol Police who returned fire and ultimately took down the rifle-wielding shooter. President Donald Trump issued a somber televised statement from the White House calling for people to come together. 'We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country'.
