Big rainmaker targeting Fla. Panhandle, northern Gulf Coast

A real rainmaker is forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico with expectations that it will be bringing flooding rain to the northern Gulf Coast by later this week.

The Florida Panhandle, being east of where it may come ashore, is expected to see a lot of rain, perhaps 8 inches or more.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued by the National Hurricane Center on Monday afternoon for parts of Louisiana’s shoreline, but the system is large enough to affect all five states in some form.

The storm could be felt there within 24 to 36 hours.

The main hazard from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is expected to be heavy rainfall of 4 to 8 in. with isolated maximum amounts of 10 in. pic.twitter.com/LRdNAdI8G3 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2017

Governor Rick Scott’s office offered this comment today: “With severe weather including heavy rain and flooding expected across the Florida Panhandle this week, families in Northwest Florida should remain alert to local news and weather updates and make sure they have a plan.

“I have been monitoring the storm system in the Gulf of Mexico and will continue to receive briefings on possible impacts to our state. Tonight, I will be reaching out to emergency management officials in counties across Northwest Florida to ensure they have everything they need in anticipation of this severe weather system.

“This is a reminder to all Floridians of the dangerous weather our state faces during hurricane season and the importance of getting a plan to keep your family safe,” said Scott.