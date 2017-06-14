Arlington shooter identified as James T. Hodgkinson

President Donald Trump offered sympathy to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Lousiana), and four others who were shot and wounded at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia as he confirmed the gunman was shot and later died. >> Read more trending news Trump called for unity, saying we are strongest when “we work together for the common good.” Trumped thanked emergency crews who responded to the scene, including two police officers who were wounded in the incident. “Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capital police officers who took down the gunman, despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said. “Melania and I are grateful for the heroism and and praying for the swift recovery of all victims,” the president said in a televised statement in response to the shooting. Calling Scalise a “friend” and a “fighters,” Trump said Scalise “will recover from this assault.” Scalise is hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the hip, according to a Congressional aide.