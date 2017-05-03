Brazen prairie dog harasses sleeping alligator in hilarious video

A former teacher from Lufkin, Texas, who reportedly has admitted to police that she had sex with four students, including two at the same time, may be in more trouble than she thought. >> Watch the news report here Heather Robertson, a 38-year-old mother of two who faces four counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a DWI charge from a separate incident, also may face sexual assault charges. According to KTRE, if found guilty, this could double her maximum prison time. Even now, Robertson faces 20 years maximum behind bars. A sexual assault charge would tack on an additional 20 years. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot KTRE reported that Robertson was arrested last month. An affidavit shows that the investigation began on April 20 and that a high school student began “chatting and sexting with Robertson through Snapchat,' KTRE reported. When she asked him to come to her apartment, the student asked to bring a friend. Robertson reportedly had sex with the students simultaneously. During the investigation, two more students came forward to reveal sexual histories with Robertson, the affidavit said. Both students said they would sneak out, and Robertson would pick them up and take them back to her apartment, the affidavit said. >> Read more trending news When confronted, Robertson admitted to the charges and said she “had recently become a heavy drinker and would sometimes not remember the details of the encounters,' according to the affidavit. According to the Lufkin Daily News, Robertson was arrested when a police officer pulled her over in traffic. The investigation led to Robertson’s resignation. Read more here or here.