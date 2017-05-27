Body of teen who jumped into Ocala swimming hole found

Rescue officials found the body of a 17-year-old boy who died after jumping from a ledge into an Ocala swimming hole Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire Rescue officials responded to a possible drowning at a limestone quarry behind the Hard Rock Cycle Park off NW Gainesville Road around 11 a.m.

Firefighters met near the quarry with ten teenagers who told them a 17-year-old boy had entered the water and not come out.

Firefighters then contacted sheriff’s deputies to assist in searching for the teen, who has not been identified.

A dive team and the aviation unit were dispatched to assist in the search, which lasted a little more than three hours.

Around 2:15 p.m., the dive team located the teen’s body.

The investigation is on-going.