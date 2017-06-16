Body found in Brevard County creek, deputies say

A man’s body was found in a creek behind a bar Friday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the discovery appears to be related to a recent missing persons’ investigation.
Richard Stevens, 44, was last seen at the H&D Roadhouse on Tuesday night and was reported missing Wednesday.
Since they couldn’t make contact with him, Stevens’ family sought help from the community to find him and distributed a missing person’s flyer.
By Thursday, deputies said they did a search of the area but found no sign of Stevens.
Deputies believe the body found is Stevens.
“Earlier this morning, I believe employees from the business here observed a body in the water,” said Tod Goodyear of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
They are still working to figure out what happened.
"Chad had a heart as big as gold. He would've given you the shirt right off his back. He was an exceptional human being, extremely smart,” said his friend, Dierdre Hicks.
Deputies said they likely won't be able to release more information on an exact cause of death until an autopsy is completed.
Death investigation is currently underway on Merritt Island. Body of man reported missing earlier this week was found this morning. pic.twitter.com/ktZDmdqfFt— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) June 16, 2017
