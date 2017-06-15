Blimp covering US Open catches fire, crashes as crew parachutes out

At least one person was injured Thursday when a blimp crashed during the U.S. Open golf championship at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.
#BREAKING: #Blimp falls from the sky at #USOpen in #Wisconsin. @PenFed blimp was the only blimp in the sky today. Waiting for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/JUttkmzvyg— Ed Reams (@edreamsWKOW) June 15, 2017
Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu— madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017
#USOpen blimp going down on fire. pic.twitter.com/cRAX4apE7R— Drez (@AaronDrez) June 15, 2017
We're tracking unverified reports of a blimp crash at the #USOpen. Not sure how many blimps there are at #ErinHills, but this is one. https://t.co/43Grxcle6b— Nick Heynen (@NickHeynen) June 15, 2017
And a blimp that was snapping pics of Erin hills just crashed 2 pilots bailed out safely insane start to #usopen— Keith (@KMarsh_122) June 15, 2017
BREAKING: Video captures blimp catch fire and crash at #USOpen https://t.co/lteRzsFrcJ— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 15, 2017
