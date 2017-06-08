Black bear hangs out in Holly Hill tree

A black bear hanging out in a tree is creating a buzz in a Holly Hill neighborhood.

Terrie Turpin, a Channel 9 viewer, sent Eyewitness News a photo of the bear in the tree.

The bear has been in the tree for the last two days in the Winn Dixie shopping plaza off Nova Road, officials said.

Read: FWC warns bird feeders could draw bears in Winter Springs

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the bear is too high in the tree for them to do anything about it. They said that if they tranquilized the bear, it would get hurt in the fall.

FWC officials believe that the bear will probably come down on his own at night when fewer people are around and go back into the woods.

Read: Florida lawmakers push for protection of black bears

Black bears are common in Florida and sightings have increased as they look for food in neighborhood trash cans and other areas.

To report bear sightings, click here.