It’s bear mating season in Florida and agents from the Florida Wildlife Commission have cautioned of increased visibility of black bears.

Right on cue, we got word this morning of the death of a black bear in traffic in Orlando.

We’re told a Jeep hit the bear shortly after 7:00 am today.

After getting word of the collision, we sent our helicopter Air One to check it out.

After searching for a moment, we found the bear in the center median at Hiawassee Road near Apopka Blvd.

At one point, dozens of high school students walk over to the bear to take selfies with the carcass.

#SKY13 over wreck involving a car that struck a bear fatally on Hiawassee Rd near Apopka Blvd #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/bCur6Y4Pon — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) May 19, 2017

The black bear was the second large Florida wildlife that was killed in traffic this morning.

In the predawn hours near Tampa, a motorcyclist hit and killed a 10-foot gator.

A motorcycle & 10 ft. gator collided in #Wimauma on SR 674 overnight. The man is expected to be OK. pic.twitter.com/xMUgyzS8rL — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) May 19, 2017

(app users can see picture here)