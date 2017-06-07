On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, church bells will ring across the globe to commemorate the 49 victims whose lives were lost.

The One Orlando Alliance has set up a website showing the churches that have signed up to participate in what they are calling the 49 bells movement of love.

The participating churches will ring their bells 49 times at 12:00 EST.

As of Wednesday, we know that bells will be ringing across the United States and in London, Panama, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Close 49 bells will ring across the world at noon June 12, 2017 to commemorate pulse victims

The group is asking any church that wants to participate to register on their website 49bells.org.