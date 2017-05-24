Bear vs. Elk caught on video: Don’t mess with this mom

Who would have thought an Elk would chase a bear up a tree?

Shannon Seville posted this video on his Facebook page after coming across a female Elk, her calf and a smaller sized brown bear in the Coconino National Forest outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

The bear had the calf cornered and started to attack when mom came to the rescue.

She chased him up a tree and then dared him to continue.

The bear tested the cow several times even trying to grab the calf a second time.

That’s when momma let him have it, kicking the bear as it ran back up the tree.

The calf took that opportunity to escape and, much to the disappointment of the bear, both mom and baby headed back into the woods.