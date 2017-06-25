BCSO: Teenager arrested in Merritt Island for drive-by shooting

A Rockledge teenager is behind bars after deputies say he shot a man during a drive-by shooting Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Rodriguez, 18, was arrested after shooting the man Saturday along the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Merritt Island, deputies said.

Deputies went to Lincoln Avenue after someone called 911 saying a man had been shot.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooter was driving a maroon Nissan SUV.

Deputies found a car, driven by Rodriguez, matching that description moments later and pulled him over.

Deputies found a .380-caliber handgun in the car.

Statements from the investigation indicate Rodriguez conducted the drive-by in retaliation for an earlier shooting in Cocoa.

Rodriguez is being held without bail in the Brevard County Jail on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle

Anyone who may have information about Rodriguez or the incident is asked to call Agent Raonel Barrial of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-454-6640 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).