Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 90
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Overcast
H 90° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 90° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 84° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire
Close

BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire

BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire
File Photo

BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire

Updated:

MALABAR, Fla. -  A person died in a house fire in Malabar Sunday morning, Brevard County Fire Rescue said.

The two-story house on the 800 block of Atz Road caught fire around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

Read: Man dies in Daytona Beach house fire

Firefighters saw someone in the home when they arrived, but were unable to rescue the person because of the danger from the fire, deputies said.  

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the blaze. 

Related

Man dies in Daytona Beach house fire

File Photo
Close

BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire

File Photo

Firefighters battle house fire in Pine Hills
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    It was a moment Atlanta native James Parker Sheffield said he will never forget: former President Jimmy Carter shaking his hand. >> Read more trending news  'What a pleasure,' Sheffied said. 'Thank you.'  Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. last week, when the former president boarded the flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and shook the hand of every passenger on board.  'It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was,' Sheffield said.  Carter made his way through the flight chatting and shaking hands with fellow flyers. Sheffield said it was apparent how much the former president genuinely loves people.  'His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment,' Sheffield said.  Sheffield shared the moment on Twitter, tweeting a video which has been re-tweeted thousands of times.   
  • Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    Arm yourself, ‘This is War’ Florida sheriff declares after Orlando mass shooting
    A Florida sheriff is calling on people to arm themselves in preparation for the next terrorist attack or workplace shooting. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a 4-minute video on Facebook explaining why he believes residents need to carry weapons. The call to arms follows a mass shooting at a company in Orlando that left five people dead.  >> Read more trending news “Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense, not only for them, but for their families when the attack happens,” Ivey said in the video.  After calling himself “one of the most politically incorrect sheriff’s in the country” he continued urging those who legally can carry a gun to do so. And, he added, if you’re uncomfortable with a gun, carry a Taser.  The video also shows Ivey criticizing Britain's Run, Hide, and Tell policy that was used in the recent London terrorist attacks, according to news reports. Ivey said doing nothing to protect yourself is not going to save your life.  >> Related: Victim stories: Who we lost in Orlando “This is war, and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked,” he said. Many Twitter users expressed support for his message.  This isn’t the first time Ivey has urged people to take up arms. In December 2015, following a mass shooting in California, he issued a similar warning.
  • Texas girl called ‘ape,’ ‘slave’ by middle school classmates
    Texas girl called ‘ape,’ ‘slave’ by middle school classmates
    A girl at a middle school in central Texas told a fellow classmate in May that she looked like an ape. She also referred to the African-American student as a slave and pretended to whip her, according to a written report from officials at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, about 30 miles outside Austin. >> Read more trending news A male student also made a racial remark to the black student, the report said. The father of the 12-year-old girl who was harassed, Robert Ranco, said last week that the school did not appropriately discipline the girl or other students involved in the incidents. None of the students were suspended, said Ranco, who is a civil rights lawyer in Round Rock. He also said district officials did not refer to the episodes as bullying, which he believed they should have done. “It makes me feel like the school district is sweeping this under the rug,” he said.  “Georgetown ISD has had a least a few suicides in the last five years resulting from bullying. … I don’t have that concern for my daughter, but I’m sure other parents didn’t think their kids were suicidal, either.” >> Related: N.J. school district’s anti-bullying director fired for alleged bullying The Georgetown school district didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.  According to the school’s report, Ranco’s daughter “was a victim of more than one incident of racially harassing conduct from classmates.” Read more here.  
  • Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    A North Carolina math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with multiple students. >> Watch the news report here Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, reportedly was fired from her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory School after accusations surfaced that she had sexual contact with three students away from school grounds. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time According to Raleigh's WNCN, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot She reportedly was fired from her job May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says “I was really surprised,” Felicia Russel told the station after learning of the allegations. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.” >> Read more trending news McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday.
  • How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners
    How heroin moves from Mexico’s drug cartels to U.S. street corners
    From the doorway of Room 8 at the Dayton Motor Hotel on North Keowee Street, the Ohio DEA officer spotted the trash can, which appeared to be covered in human feces. He knew immediately what that meant: heroin. >> Read more trending news Gerardo Alfonso Vargas had traveled more than 2,000 miles to Dayton from Tijuana, Mexico, after ingesting 71 latex-covered heroin pellets worth as much as $100,000 or more. Had he been searched at the border, or any other point along the way, the heroin would have gone undetected. But before U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force officers arrived, Vargas rid his body of all but a single pellet, bagged the drugs and hid the bag in the motel room’s toilet tank. If not for the knock on the door, the next stop for this shipment would have been the streets of Dayton or Springfield or Middletown. Welcome to the heroin pipeline. Heroin may first enter the country through underground tunnels or make a border crossing in secret compartments hollowed out of car panels or welded into semi-trailer truck frames. At times, a dealer simply schedules a pickup with FedEx and plays the odds that a shipment will make it through. >> Related: Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture Sometimes it comes, as it did with Vargas, through a drug courier’s bowels. Regardless how it‘s delivered, authorities say most of the heroin purchased in the Dayton region — and in America today — is trafficked by violent criminal organizations based in one country: Mexico. “If I’m an addict I have a very small view of what heroin is or where it comes from. I know it comes from my dealer, or if I’m in a suburb I know it’s not in my neighborhood, it’s on some other street corner,” said Montgomery County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Brem, commander of the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement Task Force. “But the fact of the matter is we deal with cartel-level distribution in the Miami Valley on a daily basis.”  Read more here.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.