News
Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech
Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Malcolm Turnbull downplayed a leaked video that showed the Australian prime minister mocking President Donald Trump during an off-the-record speech at a charity ball, Fox News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Turnbull, speaking at Parliament House, made fun of Trump and the Australian government’s poor showing in opinion polls. He later characterized the impersonation as “lighthearted and affectionate channeling,” Fox News reported.

In an animated performance, Turnbull told the audience that “Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before.”

“We are winning in the polls,” Trumbull continued. “We are, we are -- not the fake polls, not the fake polls -- they’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls, you know, the online polls. They are so easy to win.

“I have this Russian guy, believe me, it’s true, it’s true.”

Politics editor Laurie Oakes of 9News reportedly decided to reveal the contents of the video. “The idea of the Press Gallery Committee ... declaring it off the record is just ludicrous,” he told 9News.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy said “We understand that last night’s event is equivalent to our White House Correspondents’ Dinner. We take this with the good humor that was intended.”

On Friday, Turnbull said the speech had to be seen in an Australian cultural context.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” he told Fox News. “I don’t think it demonstrates that I’m up for ‘Saturday Night Live’ yet.”

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • New Warning on Fake News
    New Warning on Fake News
    You will hear a new warning about 'fake news' today from the guy who reccommended firing former FBI director, James Comey. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will issue a statement urging americans to exercise caution before accepting as true, any stories attributed to anonymous 'officials' particulary when they do not identify the country let alone the branch or agency of the government, with which the alleged sourses supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical of anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice the statement reads, has a long established policy to neight confirm or deny such allegations.
  • Manager of Pine Hills cellphone store shoots teen ‘smash and grab’ burglar, deputies say
    Manager of Pine Hills cellphone store shoots teen ‘smash and grab’ burglar, deputies say
    A teenager who used a rock to smash open display cases at an Orange County cellphone store was shot by the manager after an altercation Thursday, investigators said.   The alleged burglary was reported at Computers for Less, in the area of Silver Star and Pine Hills roads, at about 5:30 p.m., Orange County deputies said.   According to investigators, the teen entered the store armed with a rock, used it to break open the counter display and tried to steal several cellphones.   The manager, who was not identified, tried to stop the teen and after a struggle inside the store, he followed the suspect outside and shot him, deputies said.   “(The teen was) literally hobbled,” witness Gabrielle Boozier said. “He couldn’t walk.”   The teen was somehow able to flee the scene, deputies said.   As investigators searched for the alleged burglar, they received a call from a woman saying her son had been shot.   The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.   As of 10 p.m., investigators had not said if the teen was the same person involved in the attempted burglary at the cellphone store.   At some point during the incident, the store’s glass door was shattered, but deputies had not determined how it happened.   The store is across the street from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office mobile command unit, which was set up in Pine Hills to help curb crime in the area.   No customers were inside the store at the time of the attempted burglary, deputies said.
  • Sexton hopes Pulse survivors, families find peace at Greenwood Cemetery memorial
    Sexton hopes Pulse survivors, families find peace at Greenwood Cemetery memorial
    Four victims of the June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub attack are buried in Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery.   While the bodies of the 45 other victims killed at Pulse aren’t at the cemetery, a memorial for all 49 is taking shape at Greenwood.   Cemetery sexton, Don Price, has made an extra effort to make sure the area of the Pulse graves stays well kept.   “The way that you take care of your dead says a lot about your community,” he said.   The city of Orlando set the area aside for the victims of the Pulse attack and plans are in the works to place 49 headstones at Greenwood to memorialize their deaths.   “Although the headstone might not have the body, they will have a stone so that their friends can come and reflect,” Price said.   For many, returning to Pulse is too difficult, which is why Price wants the Pulse section of Greenwood Cemetery to be a place they can visit to remember their loved ones.   “To be able to look down and see something that’s just there,” he said. “Not that it’s a big monument or anything, it’s just a quiet memorial.”   While the victims of the Pulse attack are gone, as long as they’re remembered they will always be with their friends and families, Price said.   “A person dies twice,” he said. “You die when you take your last breath, and you die when they mention your name for the last time.   “So, as long as we can keep mentioning their names, and keep talking about them, then in reality, they never die.”   Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan said she has purchased a plot at the cemetery so she can be buried near the Pulse memorial.
  • Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia is claiming that an air strike in Syria may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Reuters reported Friday. >> Read more trending news  The Russian Defense Ministry said it was checking information that the air strike on May 28 near Raqqa, which targeted a meeting of IS leaders, may have killed Baghdadi, Reuters reported.  “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Baghdadi’s location has been unknown for some time, although he was believed to have been in Iraq in October 2016, the BBC reported.  His only public appearance was in a video in June 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul after IS took over the Iraqi city, the BBC reported. In an email to The Associated Press, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday that “we cannot confirm these reports at this time.”
  • Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Member of Ohio bluegrass band, mother shot to death
    Authorities in Ohio are investigating a double murder and suicide attempt involving members of a family bluegrass band, Cantonrep reported Thursday. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said one member of The Stockdale Family Band and his mother are dead after a fellow band  member shot them before turning the gun on himself, WEWS reported. James W. Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn B. Stockdale, 54, his mother, were killed, Sheriff George T. Maier said. Jacob T. Stockdale, 25, fired a shotgun at his mother and brother, deputies said. Jacob Stockdale then shot himself, Cantonrep reported. He was taken to Canton’s Aultman hospital and then was airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital, Maier said. Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family 'appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community,” The Associated Press reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
