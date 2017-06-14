Listen Live
News
Attorneys for wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter file motion to dismiss obstruction charges
Attorneys for wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter file motion to dismiss obstruction charges

Attorneys for wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter file motion to dismiss obstruction charges
Noor Salman in court

Attorneys for wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter file motion to dismiss obstruction charges

By: Shanna Vicker

Orlando, Fla -  The legal motion claiming the charges should be dismissed were filed on June 12, 2017, the one-year-anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre.

Attorneys for Noor Salman  claim the charges of obstruction were filed in the wrong district. 

Salman's representatives argue that her late husband Omar Mateen committed his crimes in Orlando which is the federal middle district while, the charges were filed in the southern district in Port Saint Lucie.

Those charges stem from an FBI interview with Salman in the southern district. 

Her attorney’s claim she can not be tried in that district.

Salman was arrested in January in California on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization.  

She was transferred to Orlando in April and has remained in Jail since her federal court appearance  April 12.

