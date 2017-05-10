Florida voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana, but even after three extra days in Tallahassee, lawmakers’ plans to create guidelines to put medical marijuana in place went up in smoke.

Now there are growing calls to force lawmakers to finish the work they were ordered to do.

Orlando attorney John Morgan, who has pushed for medical the last few years, is calling for a special session.

State leaders are listening, with some saying they need to head back to Tallahassee.

In an eight-minute video, Morgan admonishes lawmakers for failing to write rules for medical marijuana.

"I'm calling on Governor (Rick) Scott to call a special session,” he said.

Without a special session, the rules for implementing medical marijuana will fall on the Florida Department of Health

An increasing number of lawmakers said that is unacceptable.

"It is the duty of the Legislature to carry out the will of the voters,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, R-Orlando.

Smith said the fight comes down to a couple of questions: Will patients be allowed to smoke medical marijuana and how many businesses will be allowed to sell medical marijuana?

Currently, the state allows seven.

"We cannot just limit it to these seven cartels, we have to open up the market to patients can win in the end,” he said.

The governor was traveling in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, but his office said he is still reviewing his options.

He still has a state budget to sign.

The governor doesn’t need to call a special session for one to happen.

The speaker of the house and Senate president can call one, or 20 percent of Florida lawmakers could request what is known as a “poll of members” in which a three-fifths vote would trigger a special session.