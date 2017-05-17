Arrests made in motorcycle club shooting in Leesburg, police say

Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for another two people believed to be involved in the shooting death of a motorcycle club member, Leesburg police told Channel 9’s Myrt Price.

David Donovan, 41, died and Mark Edward Knotts, 48, was injured April 29 in the shooting at Circle K at 3309 W. Main Street in Leesburg, police said.

The shooting happened during the weekend of Bikefest and near the festivities. Police did not release a motive for the shootings.

The shootout involved two biker gangs, the Kingsmen and the Outlaws.

Jesus Alberton Marrero, 35, and Knotts have been arrested. Arrest warrants have been issued for Gregory Alan Umphress, 32, and Miquel Angel Torres, 37, police said.

All the men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping. Torres faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The operation involved the Leesburg Police Department, the FBI, the Ocala Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.