No arrests after Mainland High School student beat up, hospitalized

An attack at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach left a boy with a broken nose and broken jaw, and he may lose his eyesight.

The boy’s mother said she doesn’t understand why there haven’t been any arrests in the case.

Police said the case is on its way to the State Attorney’s Office for possible battery charges.

Cellphone video captured students beating up 17-year-old Tyron Brown Tuesday as he ducked and tried to protect his head from the blows during a school assembly, police said.

Watch: Video of fight at Mainland High School (WARNING: Some may find the content to be graphic)

Police said two students believed Brown was trying to take their cousin’s marijuana.

About 300 students were in the Performing Arts Center at the time, and the school district said the four adults in the room immediately broke up the fight.

Brown ended up in a hospital with a broken nose and damaged eye socket.

His mother is worried he might lose his eye.

“My son has been lying in the hospital bed. He has to put ice packs on his eye,” said Sharetta Laidler.

No arrests have been made, and police said it will up to the state attorney to decide whether to file charges.