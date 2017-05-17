25 arrested in west Volusia County drug bust

Twenty-five people were arrested in DeLand and Deltona this week as part of an operation targeting street-level drug dealers, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sweep, called “Operation Crack of Dawn,” was part of a special operation with the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team.
“We will continue to come after these drug dealers who are peddling poison on our streets, destroying the lives of their customers and disrupting our quality of life in Volusia County,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release. “They can run, and they can hide, but we will find them. We won’t stop looking.”
Investigators raided several homes and found drugs, cash, weapons and ammunition.
One of the suspects, Jamar Booker, 27, had a .45 caliber Beretta handgun that had been stolen out of Volusia County.
A search at the home of Tiberius Dixon, 32, who was already on probation for drug sales, revealed cocaine, prescription drugs and marijuana, deputies said.
There are outstanding warrants for 12 more suspects.
Tuesday’s arrests included:
Dijion Bailey, 22 (DOB 6/19/1994)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (3 counts)
Bobby Barber, 46 (DOB 8/13/1970)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)
Jamar Booker, 27 (DOB 2/7/1990)
Sale of Oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a specified area
George Dukes, 36 (DOB 12/16/1980)
Possession of crack cocaine
Possession of Hydromorphone
Eileen Foley, 55 (DOB 5/10/1961)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)
Terrence Gray, 32 (DOB 12/27/1984)
Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Jose Hidalgo, 42 (DOB 1/29/1974)
Sale of cocaine (2 counts)
Resisting a law enforcement officer without violence
Jeffrey Koster, 57 (DOB 3/24/1959)
Sale of a controlled substance
Keith Kratzer, 34 (DOB 5/11/1982)
Sale of heroin within within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)
Sale of a controlled substance
Javier Perez Maldonado, 56 (DOB 11/29/1960)
Sale of cocaine (2 counts)
Tyson Ross, 27 (DOB 10/15/1989)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)
Marco Selph, 33 (DOB 7/17/1983)
Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Blaine Stafford, 36 (DOB 8/19/1980)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Sylvania Thompson, 43 (DOB 2/6/1974)
Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Tommie Toliver, 32 (DOB 1/26/1984)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (3 counts)
Lawrence Wesley, 49 (DOB 4/4/1967)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Those arrested prior to the round-up included:
Cordero Clark, 23 (DOB 3/8/1994)
Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area
Tiberius Dixon, 32 (DOB 8/18/1984)
Possession of cannabis with intent to distribute (2 counts)
Possession/use of drug paraphernalia
Dewyatt Fossett, 26 (DOB 5/1/1991)
Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)
Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana
Brenda Harvey, 52 (DOB 6/19/1964)
Possession of cocaine
Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Carrying a concealed weapon
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Sanmeshia Johnson, 29 (DOB 4/16/1988)
Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Chrishaud Mackey, 22 (DOB 5/15/1984)
Sale of a Schedule II substance
Frank Taylor, 48 (DOB 5/7/1969)
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of Suboxone
Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of Oxycodone
Possession of Morphine
Possession of Hydromorphone
Possession of a Schedule II substance
Possession of drug paraphernalia
James Whites, 30 (DOB 11/25/1986)
Possession of Hydromorphone
George Dukes, 36 (who was arrested again Tuesday)
Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area
