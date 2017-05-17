25 arrested in west Volusia County drug bust

Twenty-five people were arrested in DeLand and Deltona this week as part of an operation targeting street-level drug dealers, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sweep, called “Operation Crack of Dawn,” was part of a special operation with the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“We will continue to come after these drug dealers who are peddling poison on our streets, destroying the lives of their customers and disrupting our quality of life in Volusia County,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release. “They can run, and they can hide, but we will find them. We won’t stop looking.”

Investigators raided several homes and found drugs, cash, weapons and ammunition.

One of the suspects, Jamar Booker, 27, had a .45 caliber Beretta handgun that had been stolen out of Volusia County.

A search at the home of Tiberius Dixon, 32, who was already on probation for drug sales, revealed cocaine, prescription drugs and marijuana, deputies said.

There are outstanding warrants for 12 more suspects.

Tuesday’s arrests included:

Dijion Bailey, 22 (DOB 6/19/1994)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (3 counts)

Bobby Barber, 46 (DOB 8/13/1970)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)

Jamar Booker, 27 (DOB 2/7/1990)

Sale of Oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a specified area

George Dukes, 36 (DOB 12/16/1980)

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of Hydromorphone

Eileen Foley, 55 (DOB 5/10/1961)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)

Terrence Gray, 32 (DOB 12/27/1984)

Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Jose Hidalgo, 42 (DOB 1/29/1974)

Sale of cocaine (2 counts)

Resisting a law enforcement officer without violence

Jeffrey Koster, 57 (DOB 3/24/1959)

Sale of a controlled substance

Keith Kratzer, 34 (DOB 5/11/1982)

Sale of heroin within within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)

Sale of a controlled substance

Javier Perez Maldonado, 56 (DOB 11/29/1960)

Sale of cocaine (2 counts)

Tyson Ross, 27 (DOB 10/15/1989)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)

Marco Selph, 33 (DOB 7/17/1983)

Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Blaine Stafford, 36 (DOB 8/19/1980)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Sylvania Thompson, 43 (DOB 2/6/1974)

Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Tommie Toliver, 32 (DOB 1/26/1984)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area (3 counts)

Lawrence Wesley, 49 (DOB 4/4/1967)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Those arrested prior to the round-up included:

Cordero Clark, 23 (DOB 3/8/1994)

Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area

Tiberius Dixon, 32 (DOB 8/18/1984)

Possession of cannabis with intent to distribute (2 counts)

Possession/use of drug paraphernalia

Dewyatt Fossett, 26 (DOB 5/1/1991)

Sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a specified area (2 counts)

Possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana

Brenda Harvey, 52 (DOB 6/19/1964)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sanmeshia Johnson, 29 (DOB 4/16/1988)

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Chrishaud Mackey, 22 (DOB 5/15/1984)

Sale of a Schedule II substance

Frank Taylor, 48 (DOB 5/7/1969)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of Suboxone

Possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Morphine

Possession of Hydromorphone

Possession of a Schedule II substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

James Whites, 30 (DOB 11/25/1986)

Possession of Hydromorphone

George Dukes, 36 (who was arrested again Tuesday)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area